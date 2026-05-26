Detroit Lions May Have Found a Massive UDFA Steal

The Detroit Lions have built one of the NFL’s deepest rosters by consistently finding hidden gems, and they may have done it again with undrafted free agent edge rusher Anthony Lucas.

While much of the attention following the 2026 NFL Draft centered around Detroit’s top selections, Lucas quietly stands out as one of the most intriguing additions Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell made all offseason.

At 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, Lucas looks exactly like the type of developmental pass rusher the Lions love to mold.

Anthony Lucas has the traits coaches dream about

Coming out of college, Lucas was viewed by many evaluators as a draftable prospect with significant upside. The Bleacher Report scouting department even graded him as a fifth-round talent.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder praised Lucas for his rare combination of size, explosiveness, and movement skills, calling him an “appealing developmental prospect” among edge rushers in the 2026 class.

The production never fully exploded during his college career at Texas A&M and USC, where he totaled just eight sacks across four seasons. That lack of consistent production likely caused him to slide completely out of the draft.

But for Detroit, this is exactly the type of swing worth taking.

You cannot teach length, athleticism, and burst off the edge. The Lions believe their coaching staff can help unlock the potential that college programs never fully tapped into.

Why Anthony Lucas fits perfectly with the Lions

The Lions are in an ideal situation to develop a player like Lucas slowly.

Detroit already has one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers in Aidan Hutchinson, and they added even more young talent by selecting Derrick Moore in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

That means Lucas does not need to step in immediately and carry a heavy workload.

Instead, defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers and the Lions staff can focus on refining his technique, improving his pass-rush plan, and maximizing his physical gifts over time.

That developmental environment matters.

The Lions have shown repeatedly that they value high-ceiling athletes with toughness and upside. Lucas checks every box from a measurable standpoint, and Detroit’s coaching culture gives him a legitimate chance to stick around longer than many typical undrafted free agents.

This feels like classic Brad Holmes

Brad Holmes has made a living finding overlooked talent and turning it into contributors.

Lucas may not have entered the league with massive hype, but his raw traits make him arguably the most exciting UDFA signing Detroit brought in this year.

If the Lions can unlock even part of his potential, they may have landed a rotational edge rusher with tremendous upside at virtually no risk.

And when you look at Detroit’s recent track record of player development, betting against that happening might not be the smartest move.