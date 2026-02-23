Detroit Lions Urged to Trade for QB Anthony Richardson

The Detroit Lions are still searching for clarity behind Jared Goff, and one growing idea around the league suggests the answer may not come from the draft at all.

According to Mike Payton of A to Z Sports, the Lions should seriously consider trading for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, a move Payton describes as both low risk and high reward for a team firmly in its Super Bowl window.

Why the timing suddenly makes sense

The Lions entered the 2026 offseason without a long-term backup quarterback plan. While the initial thought was to look toward the draft, that path has become far less appealing.

Several of the top quarterback prospects elected to return to college, and the remaining options are either older or viewed as developmental projects. For a Lions team that wants optionality, not a forced decision, this is a problem.

That’s where Richardson enters the conversation.

The Lions as a reset destination

Richardson, the former fourth overall pick, is still just 23 years old, yet already labeled by some as a disappointment due to inconsistent development in Indianapolis. Payton argues that label says more about the situation than the player.

Recent NFL history has shown that quarterbacks often thrive only after landing in the right environment. Jared Goff himself is the Lions’ best example. Other recent turnarounds: Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Mac Jones, and Malik Willis reinforce the same lesson.

Detroit offers something Indianapolis never truly committed to: patience and infrastructure.

A quarterback-friendly ecosystem

If Richardson were traded to Detroit, he wouldn’t be asked to save the franchise. He’d be asked to learn.

The Lions have quietly assembled one of the league’s most experienced quarterback development environments, including:

Dan Campbell , a former NFL tight end with a strong player-first approach

, a former NFL tight end with a strong player-first approach Drew Petzing , a former quarterbacks coach

, a former quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka , a former NFL quarterback and longtime QB developer

, a former NFL quarterback and longtime QB developer Mark Brunell , a Pro Bowl quarterback who helped revive Goff’s career

, a Pro Bowl quarterback who helped revive Goff’s career Marques Tuiasosopo and Bruce Gradkowski , both former NFL quarterbacks

and , both former NFL quarterbacks Jared Goff, a proven veteran who understands quarterback reinvention firsthand

That collective experience gives Richardson something few young quarterbacks ever receive: multiple perspectives with proof of concept.

The cost makes it even more appealing

Perhaps the strongest argument in Payton’s favor is the price tag.

Rather than investing premium draft capital in a quarterback who may never see the field, the Lions could reportedly acquire Richardson for as little as a 2026 sixth-round pick. That kind of move protects Detroit from downside while preserving flexibility.

If Richardson develops, the Lions may have found their quarterback of the future without sacrificing premium assets. If he doesn’t, the cost is negligible.

Why Detroit should take the swing

The Lions are no longer rebuilding. They’re refining.

A move like this wouldn’t signal panic, it would signal foresight. Detroit can afford to take calculated bets, especially when the reward could be significant and the risk minimal.

As Payton suggests, if Anthony Richardson can’t succeed in Detroit’s quarterback-friendly environment, it likely won’t be because the Lions failed to give him every possible chance.