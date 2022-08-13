How many of you can remember the last time the Detroit Lions won the NFC North?

Does anybody have a guess?

Well, as many of you probably know, that’s a trick question because our beloved Lions have NEVER won the NFC North division!

In fact, the Lions have not won a division title since 1993 when it was called the NFC Central, which included the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Since the NFC Central was re-named the NFC North prior to the 2022 season, the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and Chicago Bears have all won multiple division titles and the Lions have just been along for the ride.

Division Titles Since 2022

Packers 12

Vikings 4

Bears 3

Lions 0

Detroit Lions are a heavy underdog to win the NFC North in 2022

So, will the Detroit Lions finally break through and win their first NFC North crown during the 2022 season or will they once again be looking up at the Green Bay Packers?

If you believe the Lions can go from worst to first in the NFC North in 2022, now is the chance to place your bet because they are currently a pretty big underdog to win the division.

In fact, according to DraftKings, the Lions are +1000 to win the NFC North in 2022, behind the Packers and Vikings.

Here are the odds to win the NFC North as of today:

Green Bay Packers -190

Minnesota Vikings +265

Detroit Lions +1000

Chicago Bears +1200

Nation, will you be betting on the Detroit Lions to win the NFC North in 2022 or do you think they are still a year or two away?

