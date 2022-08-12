Detroit Lions are already getting screwed by the refs [Video]

Well, the NFL refs are already in midseason form as they have already screwed the Detroit Lions in their first preseason game of the year.

Watch as Bobby Price picks off an Atlanta Falcons pass attempt only to have it called back by an awful roughing the passer call against Lions LB Jarrad Davis.

As you can see, Davis did not even come close to roughing the passer!!!

“roughing the passer” you have to be joking pic.twitter.com/MJj5ZxpAco — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 12, 2022

Roger Goodell, if you are reading this, it is really time for this crap to stop!

