Don't look now, but the Detroit Lions are currently the favored team to acquire Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, despite the Ravens applying the non-exclusive franchise tag on Tuesday. This move was necessary since the Ravens and Jackson were unable to reach a long-term agreement, which could result in the team losing Jackson to a competitor in exchange for two first-round picks. Jackson is the top free agent this offseason, and his unexpected availability has elicited noteworthy reactions.

Detroit Lions are betting favorite to land Lamar Jackson

According to BetOnline, the Lions are the betting favorite to land Jackson if he does not stay with the Baltimore Ravens. Here are the full odds:

Why it Matters

With the Ravens slapping the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, he is now able to negotiate with any other team, just as a free agent could. The difference is that if a team offers Jackson a contract, the Ravens can match the offer. If the Ravens decide to let Jackson go to the team that made the offer, they would receive two first-round picks in compensation.

Bottom Line: Shocking Odds Have Lions Fans Wondering

To be completely honest, I was absolutely shocked when I first saw these odds. Yes, Jackson is an ultra-talented runner, but I cannot see the Lions pulling the trigger on a trade that would cost a pair of first-round picks AND what will amount to a HUGE contract. In my opinion, Jackson is not a great all-around quarterback, and I would be absolutely shocked if Lions' GM Brad Holmes is willing to shell out $55 million per year or so.