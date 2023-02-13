Detroit Lions are high in “Way-too-Early” 2023 NFL Power Rankings

With the excitement of Super Bowl LVII still fresh in the minds of football fans, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, attention is already turning to the 2023 NFL season. ESPN recently released its way-too-early power rankings, and the Detroit Lions, after catching fire over their final 10 games of the 2022 regular season, are ranked higher than they have been to start a season in a long time.

Detroit Lions ranked high in Way-too-early 2023 NFL Power Rankings

Detroit put together an impressive finish to the 2022 season, winning 8 of their final 10 games to finish with a 9-8 record. This strong finish has not gone unnoticed, as the team's performance has earned them a high ranking in the way-too-early 2023 NFL Power Rankings. Here is what Eric Woodyard has to say about the boys in Honolulu blue and silver.

2022 record: 9-8

Offseason in three or fewer words: Tighten up defensively

Offensively, there aren't many holes to fill on the Lions' roster, but defense is a different story. After their first winning season since 2017, the Lions will have to rely on getting some game-changers in the draft with two first-round picks. Statistically, the Lions ranked in the bottom tier of nearly every major category on defense, including points allowed per game, in which they were tied for 28th (25.12 points PPG). — Eric Woodyard

Bottom Line

As the 2023 season approaches, Detroit is a team to keep an eye on. With their recent success and the talent they have on both sides of the ball, Detroit could be a major player in the coming year. Whether they live up to the hype remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: the future looks bright for this motivated and talented squad.