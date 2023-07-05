Merch
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions are sitting pretty in 3-year salary cap study

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions have made significant strides in managing their salary cap under the guidance of COO Mike Disner, General Manager Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office. In a comprehensive three-year salary cap analysis conducted by Pro Football Focus, the Lions have emerged as one of the top teams in the league, ranking an impressive fifth overall. This achievement speaks volumes about the team's astute decision-making and long-term planning.

The Lions' strong position is attributed to their high marks in active draft capital and available cap room, both in the present and projected through 2025. Pro Football Focus' article provides a detailed breakdown of how these factors are calculated and evaluated. Notably, the Lions have accumulated a wealth of cost-controlled high-end talent through their strategic use of high draft picks in recent years. This influx of young talent contributes significantly to their active draft capital.

Detroit Lions Detroit Lions salary Cap

Bottom Line – Lions Roar into the Future

The Detroit Lions' impressive performance in the three-year salary-cap study reflects the team's commitment to sound financial management and long-term success. With a fifth-place ranking among NFL teams, the Lions have demonstrated their ability to make astute decisions regarding player contracts and cap utilization. This achievement not only instills confidence in the fan base but also positions the Lions as a model franchise in terms of fiscal responsibility. As they enter the 2023 season, the Lions can look forward to leveraging their favorable cap situation to build a competitive team and pave the way for a prosperous future. The combination of financial stability and on-field potential sets the stage for exciting times ahead for the Detroit Lions and their dedicated fan base.

More Articles Like This

