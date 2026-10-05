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Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals Point Spread Revealed

Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals point spread
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The Detroit Lions are coming off an ugly Sunday Night Football loss, but oddsmakers still expect them to bounce back in Week 5.

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According to the latest numbers from FanDuel, the Lions are 4.5-point road favorites against the Arizona Cardinals. Detroit is -215 on the moneyline, while Arizona sits at +180, and the over/under has been set at a lofty 53.5 points.

Lions Favored Despite Ugly Loss

Detroit enters the matchup at 2-2 after falling 32-26 to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday night, a game in which the defense surrendered 445 total yards. The loss continued a concerning early-season trend for Detroit, which has now allowed at least 30 points in three of its first four games.

Arizona hasn’t exactly been rolling, either. The Cardinals enter Week 5 at 1-3, and their defensive struggles help explain why the Lions remain sizable favorites despite Detroit’s issues on that side of the football.

The 53.5-point total might be the most interesting number on the board. It has climbed four points from an opening 49.5, suggesting the market sees another potential shootout involving a Lions team that has already played in its share of high-scoring games.

Detroit Gets Chance to Respond Before Bye

The Lions and Cardinals will kick off Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium, with FOX carrying the game. It will be Detroit’s second consecutive road game before Dan Campbell’s team heads into its Week 6 bye.

For Detroit, the assignment is pretty straightforward. The Lions need to handle a team they’re supposed to beat and avoid carrying a two-game losing streak into the bye week.

Oddsmakers believe they will.

Now Detroit has to prove them right.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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