The Detroit Lions are coming off an ugly Sunday Night Football loss, but oddsmakers still expect them to bounce back in Week 5.
According to the latest numbers from FanDuel, the Lions are 4.5-point road favorites against the Arizona Cardinals. Detroit is -215 on the moneyline, while Arizona sits at +180, and the over/under has been set at a lofty 53.5 points.
Lions Favored Despite Ugly Loss
Detroit enters the matchup at 2-2 after falling 32-26 to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday night, a game in which the defense surrendered 445 total yards. The loss continued a concerning early-season trend for Detroit, which has now allowed at least 30 points in three of its first four games.
Arizona hasn’t exactly been rolling, either. The Cardinals enter Week 5 at 1-3, and their defensive struggles help explain why the Lions remain sizable favorites despite Detroit’s issues on that side of the football.
The 53.5-point total might be the most interesting number on the board. It has climbed four points from an opening 49.5, suggesting the market sees another potential shootout involving a Lions team that has already played in its share of high-scoring games.
Detroit Gets Chance to Respond Before Bye
The Lions and Cardinals will kick off Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium, with FOX carrying the game. It will be Detroit’s second consecutive road game before Dan Campbell’s team heads into its Week 6 bye.
For Detroit, the assignment is pretty straightforward. The Lions need to handle a team they’re supposed to beat and avoid carrying a two-game losing streak into the bye week.
Oddsmakers believe they will.
Now Detroit has to prove them right.