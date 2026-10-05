The Detroit Lions are coming off an ugly Sunday Night Football loss, but oddsmakers still expect them to bounce back in Week 5.

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According to the latest numbers from FanDuel, the Lions are 4.5-point road favorites against the Arizona Cardinals. Detroit is -215 on the moneyline, while Arizona sits at +180, and the over/under has been set at a lofty 53.5 points.

Lions Favored Despite Ugly Loss

Detroit enters the matchup at 2-2 after falling 32-26 to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday night, a game in which the defense surrendered 445 total yards. The loss continued a concerning early-season trend for Detroit, which has now allowed at least 30 points in three of its first four games.

Arizona hasn’t exactly been rolling, either. The Cardinals enter Week 5 at 1-3, and their defensive struggles help explain why the Lions remain sizable favorites despite Detroit’s issues on that side of the football.

The 53.5-point total might be the most interesting number on the board. It has climbed four points from an opening 49.5, suggesting the market sees another potential shootout involving a Lions team that has already played in its share of high-scoring games.

Detroit Gets Chance to Respond Before Bye

The Lions and Cardinals will kick off Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium, with FOX carrying the game. It will be Detroit’s second consecutive road game before Dan Campbell’s team heads into its Week 6 bye.

For Detroit, the assignment is pretty straightforward. The Lions need to handle a team they’re supposed to beat and avoid carrying a two-game losing streak into the bye week.

Oddsmakers believe they will.

Now Detroit has to prove them right.