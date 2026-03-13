Detroit Lions Miss Out On Affordable Wingman for Aidan Hutchinson

The Detroit Lions may have missed out on a very intriguing pass-rushing option who could have lined up opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

According to Adam Schefter, former Atlanta Falcons edge defender Arnold Ebiketie is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal worth up to $7.3 million, including $4.3 million guaranteed.

Ebiketie recorded 14 sacks over the past three seasons, and Philadelphia is hoping the talented edge rusher can bring more pressure to their defensive front.

For Lions fans hoping Detroit would add another pass-rushing threat this offseason, the move might sting a little.

Why Arnold Ebiketie Made Sense for Detroit

In my opinion, Ebiketie would have been a great fit in Detroit at a very reasonable price.

The former second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is an outstanding athlete with burst off the edge and the type of speed that can stress opposing tackles.

At 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, Ebiketie brings the ideal frame for a rotational edge defender who can pin his ears back and attack the quarterback.

Over four seasons with Atlanta, he recorded:

16.5 career sacks

41 quarterback hits

129 total tackles

17 tackles for loss

Those numbers suggest a player who has flashed real pass-rush ability, even if he hasn’t yet become a full-time star.

A Potential Wingman for Hutchinson

Detroit’s pass rush has often relied heavily on Hutchinson to create pressure.

Adding a player like Ebiketie could have provided another athletic edge threat to help balance the Lions’ defensive front.

While the Lions have added depth in recent seasons, finding a consistent secondary pass rusher remains one of the few remaining needs on the roster.

A short-term deal like the one Ebiketie received in Philadelphia would have been a low-risk move with potentially high upside.

Don’t Be Surprised if He Breaks Out

Sometimes players simply need a change of scenery to unlock their full potential.

Ebiketie has always had the physical tools to become a productive edge rusher, and joining a talented Eagles defensive front could give him the opportunity to thrive.

If that happens, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him emerge as a much bigger contributor in Philadelphia than he was in Atlanta.

And if that happens, some Lions fans may wonder what could have been.