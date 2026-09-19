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Detroit Lions Land Stud Ashton Hampton in 2027 NFL Mock Draft

Detroit Lions 2027 NFL mock draft
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Todd McShay has identified a potential answer to the Detroit Lions’ need for more help in coverage.

In his latest 2027 NFL mock draft, McShay projects Detroit to select Clemson cornerback Ashton Hampton with the No. 25 overall pick. Hampton is the third cornerback selected in the projection and carries a grade of 89 on McShay’s player card.

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The pairing comes with a specific football rationale. McShay sees Hampton’s physical style fitting the demands that defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard places on his outside corners.

For Detroit, that makes this more interesting than simply matching a defensive back with a team that struggled against Buffalo. The projection targets a player whose strengths could help the Lions play the aggressive defense they want without leaving their coverage as vulnerable.

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Why McShay likes Ashton Hampton for Detroit

McShay’s explanation focuses on Hampton’s ability to challenge receivers early in their routes and compete when the ball arrives.

“Kelvin Sheppard asks his corners to survive on islands when Detroit heats up the quarterback, and Hampton’s length and rerouting strength fit that assignment. Hampton is a long, physical press corner who can disrupt bigger receivers at the line and compete at the catch point.”

That description points to a clear role: an outside corner capable of handling difficult assignments when additional defenders rush the quarterback.

Disrupting a receiver’s release can buy the pass rush time. Contesting the catch gives a defense another chance to finish the play when pressure does not arrive quickly enough.

Neither skill eliminates the need for sound communication or safety help. But a corner who can hold up individually gives a coordinator more freedom to choose when to attack.

Hampton brings size and production from Clemson

Clemson lists Hampton at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, giving him the frame to match up with bigger receivers.

He also has meaningful starting experience. In 2025, Hampton started all 13 games he played and was credited with 47 tackles, 11 pass breakups, one interception and one sack. He entered the 2026 season with 17 career starts and earned Freshman All-America recognition in 2024.

His early junior-season performances have added to that résumé. Clemson’s player biography credits him with an interception against LSU and a career-high three pass breakups against Georgia Southern.

The pass breakups are particularly relevant to McShay’s evaluation. They provide production alongside the physical traits that make Hampton an intriguing projection.

His remaining college schedule will give evaluators more opportunities to assess how consistently those tools translate against different receivers and passing attacks.

The Lions’ coverage needs make this a name to watch

Detroit’s 41–31 loss at Buffalo brought another round of scrutiny to its defense. Josh Allen threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, while the Bills also rushed for 203 yards.

As Jack Campbell’s emotional postgame assessment made clear, the problems extended beyond the secondary. Drafting a corner would address one part of a defense that also needs better execution against the run and more disciplined quarterback containment.

Still, investing in outside coverage is a reasonable direction to examine. Detroit has already been connected to possible help through reported interest in Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr..

McShay’s mock is a projection, not evidence that the Lions have settled on Hampton or will select 25th. What it offers is a plausible match between a prospect’s strengths and Detroit’s defensive demands.

Hampton gives Lions fans a specific player to watch as that evaluation develops.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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