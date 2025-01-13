Detroit Lions Assistant Interviews for 49ers Special Teams Job

The San Francisco 49ers have completed an interview with Detroit Lions assistant special teams coordinator Jett Modkins for their vacant special teams coordinator position, according to a report from Matt Barrows. The interview, conducted virtually, comes as the 49ers look to fill the role following the departure of their previous coordinator.

Modkins has been with the Lions since 2021, when head coach Dan Campbell took over the reins. Over the course of his tenure, Modkins has worked closely with return specialist Kalif Raymond, helping to develop one of the league's most dynamic special teams units.

Modkins' experience and strong background in special teams have made him an attractive candidate for the 49ers, who are looking to continue their success in this crucial aspect of the game. Whether or not Modkins will make the leap to a coordinator role with San Francisco remains to be seen, but his rising profile in Detroit suggests he could be on the verge of a significant career opportunity.