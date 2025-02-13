Detroit Lions Assistant Scottie Montgomery Gets New Job Title

Big changes are coming to the Detroit Lions’ coaching staff as Scottie Montgomery is set to take on a new role in 2025. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Montgomery will transition from his previous position as assistant head coach and running backs coach to coach wide receivers and serve as assistant head coach next season.

This move comes as part of head coach Dan Campbell's strategic reshuffling of the Lions’ coaching staff. Montgomery will now have the opportunity to work closely with the Lions' promising wide receiver group, particularly Jameson Williams, who’s expected to take on a more prominent role in 2025.

A Strong Fit for Jameson Williams and the Lions’ WR Corps

Montgomery’s no-nonsense approach has made a significant impact on the Lions during his time with the team, and his influence will now be crucial in the development of Williams, who is primed for a big season. Montgomery’s hands-on coaching style is exactly what a player like Williams needs to learn discipline, refine his skills, and reach his full potential. His leadership and discipline will help not only Williams but the entire wide receiver group.

Additionally, as reported earlier, Tashard Choice will now take over for Montgomery as the running backs coach. As Montgomery shifts his attention to the wideouts, the Lions’ offense should see improvements across the board as both young and veteran players benefit from his expertise.

Bottom Line

With so many coaches (and coordinators) from the 2024 season leaving the Lions, Dan Campbell has been charged with finding replacements, and he has done an outstanding job so far. The strategic move to hire Choice, who has previously coached Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs, and moving Scottie Montgomery to wide receivers coach, are brilliant moves by Campbell.