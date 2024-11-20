Lesser Known Detroit Lions Assistant Lands On ‘Coaches To Watch’ List

As the Detroit Lions continue to thrive under the leadership of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, it’s becoming increasingly clear that both coaches are on the radar of NFL teams looking for head coaches. Johnson and Glenn have long been mentioned as potential candidates for top positions in the league, and it will likely come as no surprise when they eventually land their own head coaching gigs. However, there’s another Lions assistant who is starting to gain attention for his future potential—passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand.

Engstrand, now in his fifth season with the Lions and his second as passing game coordinator, has been integral to the team’s offensive success in recent years. After spending time as an offensive coordinator at the University of San Diego and with the D.C. Defenders in the XFL, Engstrand’s experience and leadership have helped the Lions develop one of the most potent passing attacks in the NFL.

Engstrand’s Growing Influence

Engstrand’s role in orchestrating the Lions passing game has not only impressed fans and analysts alike, but it has also caught the attention of those within the NFL coaching community. Recently, NFL insider Tom Pelissero included Engstrand on a list of “NFL coaches to watch” in future years, signaling that his name is gaining traction as a future head coaching candidate. Engstrand’s ascent is a testament to his hard work and potential to lead an offense at the highest level.

Promoting Engstrand: The Likely Next Step for Detroit

As I’ve previously written, it’s very likely that if Ben Johnson moves on to a head coaching role in the near future, the Lions will look to promote Tanner Engstrand to offensive coordinator. Given Engstrand’s familiarity with the team’s offensive system, as well as his strong rapport with Goff and the rest of the offensive unit, he would be a natural choice to take over the reins if Johnson departs for a head coaching job.

Engstrand’s promotion would continue the Lions' strategy of promoting from within, maintaining continuity on the offensive side of the ball while also giving Engstrand the opportunity to prove himself in a larger role. His background as both a coach and a coordinator in different levels of football gives him a well-rounded perspective on how to adapt his offensive strategies to suit the NFL's competitive environment.

Looking Ahead: Engstrand’s Potential in the NFL

As the Lions continue to build on their success, Tanner Engstrand’s name is likely to come up more frequently in coaching circles. Whether it’s as an offensive coordinator in Detroit or as a head coach for another franchise, Engstrand is someone to keep an eye on as he continues to rise through the coaching ranks. His ability to develop quarterbacks and elevate an offense makes him one of the more intriguing young coaching prospects in the league.