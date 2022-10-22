Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: How to watch, listen to, and stream

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will be in Arlington, Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys as they hope to bounce back from their 1-4 start to the season.
There is no question about it that the Lions are going to have their work cut out for them in this one as they have multiple key injuries, and the Cowboys are a solid team that will be getting their starting quarterback back.
Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s matchup between the Lions and Cowboys.
How can I watch the Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys?
Here is all the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s game between the Lions and the Cowboys.
What: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
When: Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas
Weather: 79 degrees, partly sunny, 19mph winds
Television: CBS
Television Broadcast Team: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Streaming Options: Detroit Lions’ mobile app and NFL+
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, list of other radio affiliates
Radio Broadcast Team: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Point Spread: Cowboys -7 (Via BetMGM)
Prediction:
Detroit Lions 21
Dallas Cowboys 31 (-7)
Nation, what is your pick for Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys?