Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: How to watch, listen to, and stream

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will be in Arlington, Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys as they hope to bounce back from their 1-4 start to the season.

There is no question about it that the Lions are going to have their work cut out for them in this one as they have multiple key injuries, and the Cowboys are a solid team that will be getting their starting quarterback back.

Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s matchup between the Lions and Cowboys.

How can I watch the Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys?

Here is all the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s game between the Lions and the Cowboys.

What: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

When: Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas

Weather: 79 degrees, partly sunny, 19mph winds

Television: CBS

Television Broadcast Team: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Streaming Options: Detroit Lions’ mobile app and NFL+

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, list of other radio affiliates

Radio Broadcast Team: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Point Spread: Cowboys -7 (Via BetMGM)

Prediction:

Detroit Lions 21

Dallas Cowboys 31 (-7)

