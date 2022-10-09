Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: Opening point spread released

After Sunday’s ‘rock bottom’ Week 5 performance against the New England Patriots, many fans of the Detroit Lions are probably more than ready for a break, which they will get as their bye week comes in Week 6.

Following their bye, the Lions will head to Texas for what will pretty much be a must-win game against the Dallas Cowboys.

What is Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys opening spread?

Though we are still two weeks away from the Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, our pals over at Draft Kings have already released an opening point spread.

According to Draft Kings, the Cowboys have opened as a 7-point favorite over the Lions, which, to be honest, seems a bit low.

What is next for the Detroit Lions?

After losing 29-0 against the New England Patriots team, many are wondering if the Detroit Lions are a complete fraud that racked up a bunch of early-season points against bad teams.

As I said last week, the Lions’ offense was not as good as it looked on paper and the defense was not as bad as it looked on paper, though it was close.