Detroit Lions Betting Info

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: Opening point spread released

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
Inside the Article
What is Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys opening spread?What is next for the Detroit Lions?

After Sunday’s ‘rock bottom’ Week 5 performance against the New England Patriots, many fans of the Detroit Lions are probably more than ready for a break, which they will get as their bye week comes in Week 6.

Featured Videos

Following their bye, the Lions will head to Texas for what will pretty much be a must-win game against the Dallas Cowboys.

What is Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys opening spread?

Though we are still two weeks away from the Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, our pals over at Draft Kings have already released an opening point spread.

DraftKings Sportsbook

Get $200 INSTANTLY!

CLICK HERE
KANSAS LAUNCH OFFERBET $5
& GET $200 INSTANTLYBET NOW

According to Draft Kings, the Cowboys have opened as a 7-point favorite over the Lions, which, to be honest, seems a bit low.

What is next for the Detroit Lions?

After losing 29-0 against the New England Patriots team, many are wondering if the Detroit Lions are a complete fraud that racked up a bunch of early-season points against bad teams.

As I said last week, the Lions’ offense was not as good as it looked on paper and the defense was not as bad as it looked on paper, though it was close.

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Dan Campbell Rock Bottom Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions have hit ‘Rock Bottom’
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: Opening point spread released
Dan Campbell Rock Bottom
Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions have hit ‘Rock Bottom’
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans vent after shutout loss to Matt Patricia
Dan Campbell Saivion Smith
Dan Campbell gives update on Saivion Smith, who left field in ambulance
Lost your password?