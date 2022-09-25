The Lions will take on the Vikings in Week 3

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will hit the road for the first time this season as they battle the Minnesota Vikings for first place in the NFC North.

There is no question about it that the Lions are going to have their work cut out for them in this one but if they can play disciplined football, they may just be able to pull out a Week 3 victory.

Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s matchup between the Lions and Vikings.

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: How to watch, listen to, and stream

What: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (Week 3)

When: Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, Minnesota

Weather: Indoors

Television: FOX

Television Broadcast Team: Brandin Gaudin and Brady Quinn

Streaming Options: Detroit Lions mobile app and NFL+

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, list of other radio affiliates

Radio Broadcast Team: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Point Spread: Vikings -6 (Via BetMGM)

Prediction:

Detroit Lions 20 (+5.5)

Minnesota Vikings 24

Nation, what is your pick for Sunday’s game between the Lions and Vikings?

