Detroit Lions at New England Patriots: How to watch, listen to, and stream

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will head to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots in what seems like an early season must-win game.

There is no question about it that the Lions are going to have their work cut out for them in this one as they have multiple key injuries, but if they can play disciplined football, they may just be able to pull out a Week 5 victory.

Here is everything you need to know to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s matchup between the Lions and Seahawks.

How can I watch the Detroit Lions at New England Patriots?

Here is all the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s game between the Lions and the Patriots.

What: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots

When: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, MA

Weather: 59 degrees, sunny (11 mph winds)

Television: FOX

Television Broadcast Team: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Streaming Options: Detroit Lions’ mobile app and NFL+

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, list of other radio affiliates

Radio Broadcast Team: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Point Spread: Patriots -3 (Via BetMGM)

Prediction:

Detroit Lions 27 (+3)

New England Patriots 24

Nation, what is your pick for Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions at New England Patriots?

Taylor Decker is ‘dying to win’ with the Detroit Lions

During a recent interview with Tyler Dunne, Taylor Decker said that he is “dying to win” with the Detroit Lions because losing is the (bleeping) worst.

“I’m not afraid to say that I love all those guys,” Decker said. “And I have their back out there on the field. Because we just do hard shit every single day and we do it together. You can’t replicate that bond in many other professions. Obviously, there’s military and other things like that. But it’s a deep bond when you go through hard shit together. I’ve been here for seven years now and it seems there’s been more downs than ups. Hopefully we come out of the back end of that stronger as a group.”

Decker takes a deep breath.

“I know we have guys who want to win. Me personally, I’m dying to win. Losing is the f–king worst.”

Taylor Decker, we agree with you. Losing is the (bleeping) worst.