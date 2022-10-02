Detroit Lions at New England Patriots: Opening point spread released

Next Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough home loss to the Seattle Seahawks when they take on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

But the Patriots will also be looking to get back into the win column as they are coming off an overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.

What is the opening point spread for Detroit Lions at New England Patriots?

Draft Kings has released the opening point spread for the Detroit Lions at New England Patriots and the Patriots have opened as a 2.5-point favorite.

This line has shifted in the direction of the Patriots as the game was listed at a pick’em on Wednesday.

The Detroit Lions are in need of a win

After back-to-back losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks, the Detroit Lions are badly in need of a win when they travel east to take on the New England Patriots.

With a win, the Lions would move to 2-3 on the season as they head into their bye week but if they were to fall to the Patriots, they will be 1-4 with an uphill battle in front of them.

Detroit Lions at New England Patriots: Who wins this Week 5 matchup?