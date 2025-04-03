Detroit Lions Attack the Trenches in Field Yates Latest NFL Mock Draft

Would you be down with these picks?

If there’s one thing Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have made crystal clear during their run with the Detroit Lions, it’s that this team wins through the trenches. Whether it’s bullying opponents with the offensive line or creating chaos up front on defense, building from the inside out has become the foundation in Detroit.

In his latest NFL mock draft, ESPN’s Field Yates leans right into that identity, predicting the Lions will double down on the trenches in the first two rounds.

Detroit Lions Kevin Zeitler

Round 1: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

With the No. 28 pick, Yates projects Detroit to select Derrick Harmon, the disruptive defensive tackle from Oregon.

“Injuries befell the Detroit defense down the stretch last season, and some of them will linger into this upcoming season — including stalwart defensive tackle Alim McNeill’s torn ACL,” Yates explained. “Harmon could help fill that hole after his breakthrough 2024 season. His 34 pressures in his lone year with the Ducks were by far the most of any FBS defensive tackle. He has the length, power at the point of attack and pursuit speed as a rusher to make a difference.”

With Alim McNeill recovering and Detroit still needing more depth and explosion up front, Harmon feels like a very logical and high-upside pick to anchor the middle alongside McNeill long-term.

Round 2: Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

With the No. 60 pick, Yates has the Lions turning their attention to the offensive side of the ball and selecting Tate Ratledge, the polished guard from Georgia.

“The Lions lost Kevin Zeitler in free agency,” Yates wrote. “And if they don’t view either Christian Mahogany or Kayode Awosika as a lock to start at right guard, Ratledge would be a great pick. He is among the most polished players in the class.”

Ratledge fits Detroit’s brand of football—tough, reliable, and technically sound. He could walk into camp and be part of a three-way competition for the starting right guard spot, a job that’s very much up for grabs heading into 2025.

Bottom Line

Detroit’s recent success has been rooted in dominating the line of scrimmage—and this mock draft continues that identity. Between Harmon’s disruptive potential on the defensive front and Ratledge’s high-floor stability on offense, this two-round haul would be about as Lions as it gets. Physicality, depth, and versatility in the trenches? That’s the Dan Campbell blueprint.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Announce Opening Day Roster for 2025
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?