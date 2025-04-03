Detroit Lions Attack the Trenches in Field Yates Latest NFL Mock Draft

Would you be down with these picks?

If there’s one thing Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have made crystal clear during their run with the Detroit Lions, it’s that this team wins through the trenches. Whether it’s bullying opponents with the offensive line or creating chaos up front on defense, building from the inside out has become the foundation in Detroit.

In his latest NFL mock draft, ESPN’s Field Yates leans right into that identity, predicting the Lions will double down on the trenches in the first two rounds.

Round 1: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

With the No. 28 pick, Yates projects Detroit to select Derrick Harmon, the disruptive defensive tackle from Oregon.

“Injuries befell the Detroit defense down the stretch last season, and some of them will linger into this upcoming season — including stalwart defensive tackle Alim McNeill’s torn ACL,” Yates explained. “Harmon could help fill that hole after his breakthrough 2024 season. His 34 pressures in his lone year with the Ducks were by far the most of any FBS defensive tackle. He has the length, power at the point of attack and pursuit speed as a rusher to make a difference.”

With Alim McNeill recovering and Detroit still needing more depth and explosion up front, Harmon feels like a very logical and high-upside pick to anchor the middle alongside McNeill long-term.

Round 2: Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

With the No. 60 pick, Yates has the Lions turning their attention to the offensive side of the ball and selecting Tate Ratledge, the polished guard from Georgia.

“The Lions lost Kevin Zeitler in free agency,” Yates wrote. “And if they don’t view either Christian Mahogany or Kayode Awosika as a lock to start at right guard, Ratledge would be a great pick. He is among the most polished players in the class.”

Ratledge fits Detroit’s brand of football—tough, reliable, and technically sound. He could walk into camp and be part of a three-way competition for the starting right guard spot, a job that’s very much up for grabs heading into 2025.

Bottom Line

Detroit’s recent success has been rooted in dominating the line of scrimmage—and this mock draft continues that identity. Between Harmon’s disruptive potential on the defensive front and Ratledge’s high-floor stability on offense, this two-round haul would be about as Lions as it gets. Physicality, depth, and versatility in the trenches? That’s the Dan Campbell blueprint.