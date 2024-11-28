Detroit Lions Attempt Insane Trick Play Involving Penei Sewell [Video]

We all knew it was eventually coming, and during the first quarter of today’s Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up a play that, had it been successful, would have sent Ford Field into a frenzy.

The play in question? A reverse flea-flicker designed to give none other than starting right tackle Penei Sewell the chance to throw a touchdown pass. With Sewell known for his athleticism and versatility, it seemed like the perfect opportunity for a trick play that could’ve blown the roof off the stadium.

However, things didn’t go as planned. As Sewell dropped back to pass, he quickly realized that none of his receivers were open. In a split-second decision, Sewell opted to tuck the ball and run to salvage some yardage. And while the pass didn’t come to fruition, what followed was nothing short of spectacular. Sewell, a massive force at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, bulldozed through the Bears’ defense, running with surprising agility and power to salvage a few extra yards.

Ah the classic tackle pass play. A staple



Ben Johnson is incredible



And Penei Sewell doesn’t go down easy pic.twitter.com/7ar9IIvIzM — Jim Costa (@JimCosta_) November 28, 2024

While the trick play didn’t result in the dramatic touchdown fans were hoping for, Sewell’s display of athleticism was a sight to behold and served as a reminder of just how versatile the Lions’ offensive line has become under head coach Dan Campbell’s philosophy.