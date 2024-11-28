fb
Friday, November 29, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Attempt Insane Trick Play Involving Penei Sewell [Video]

By W.G. Brady
We all knew it was eventually coming, and during the first quarter of today’s Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up a play that, had it been successful, would have sent Ford Field into a frenzy.

Penei Sewell

The play in question? A reverse flea-flicker designed to give none other than starting right tackle Penei Sewell the chance to throw a touchdown pass. With Sewell known for his athleticism and versatility, it seemed like the perfect opportunity for a trick play that could’ve blown the roof off the stadium.

However, things didn’t go as planned. As Sewell dropped back to pass, he quickly realized that none of his receivers were open. In a split-second decision, Sewell opted to tuck the ball and run to salvage some yardage. And while the pass didn’t come to fruition, what followed was nothing short of spectacular. Sewell, a massive force at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, bulldozed through the Bears’ defense, running with surprising agility and power to salvage a few extra yards.

While the trick play didn’t result in the dramatic touchdown fans were hoping for, Sewell’s display of athleticism was a sight to behold and served as a reminder of just how versatile the Lions’ offensive line has become under head coach Dan Campbell’s philosophy.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
