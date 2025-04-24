Detroit Lions: Australia Trip Beckons, Holmes Focused on Free Agency

Detroit Lions were a force to be reckoned with in the NFL last term, posting an impressive 15-2 record to surge into the play-offs.

However, their hopes of reaching the Super Bowl were quickly ended by the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round.

The Lions have subsequently been busy in the off-season, with general manager Brad Holmes already making some intriguing moves in free agency.

Looking further ahead, the Lions could be set to embark on an exciting adventure in 2026, with the team in line to play a regular season game overseas.

<h2>Australia Beckons for the Lions</h2>

The NFL have confirmed plans to play a regular season game in Melbourne, Australia, in 2026. The Los Angeles Rams will be the home team for that match-up.

They are scheduled to take on a team from the National Football Conference (NFC) North, opening up an opportunity for the Lions to play in Australia next year.

The Rams’ opponents will be determined based on divisional standings, so the Lions could be on a plane to Australia if they finish in the same position as the Rams this season.

If that happens, it could be a huge opportunity for the Lions. Their fans have not always been open-minded about an NFL game away from the United States, but it is only a matter of time before the club’s popularity takes them out of the country.

The Lions will undoubtedly be popular picks within the betting community in Australia. They have a decent record against the Rams, winning their last two meetings.

<h2>Holmes Eager to Exploit the Free Agency Market</h2>

Holmes is considered a shrewd operator when it comes to roster building and has been focused on retaining the core of the team while shoring up the squad with free-agency moves.

He has done the ‘draft and develop’ part with aplomb and is now focused on re-signing homegrown pieces to the roster.

Linebackers Derrick Barnes, Anthony Pittman and Ezekiel Turner, defensive linemen Levi Onwuzurike and Myles Adams, and wide receiver Tim Patrick have all been retained. Marcus Davenport has also been re-signed and will be a huge boost to the pass rush.

Meanwhile, the Lions lost Kevin Zeitler, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Kindle Vildor and Carlton Davis III. Holmes made up for losing Davis in free agency to the New England Patriots by snapping up Dennis Duane Reed Jr.

The 28-year-old joins Terrion Arnold, Amik Robertson and Ennis Rakestraw Jr, so the Lions look solid at cornerback. Detroit also added Roy Lopez and Grant Stuard to bolster their defensive line.

With Holmes focused on homegrown players, he may not have much to spend on outside free agents. However, he has already tied Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St Brown, Jared Goff and Alim McNeill to long-term extensions.

Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph are also up for extensions this year, while Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch are heading into the penultimate year of their rookie contracts.

<h2>The Best Free Agents Still Available for the Lions</h2>

The first wave of free agency is over, but the Lions may not be done shopping. The big names are off the table, but there are still a couple of useful players angling for an offer.

One name floating around is veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper. The 30-year-old was a Pro Bowler in Cleveland and is still considered a decent attacking threat in the NFL.

Cooper has been advised to hang up his boots after failing to revive his career at Orchard Park with the Buffalo Bills, but he could be a useful addition to the Lions. However, his wage demands may be a sticking point.

On the defensive front, veteran pass rusher Von Miller is still rotting in free agency, although the Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly closing in on him.

Miller is past his prime and injury-prone but proved last season that he can still threaten the quarterback in a part-time role. The Lions will have to move quickly to get him on the team.