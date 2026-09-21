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TodayTigersvs WSH · 6:40 PMStarts in 3h 14m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, Nationals.TV

Detroit Lions Lose Safety for Remainder of Season

Avonte Maddox season-ending injury
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The Detroit Lions will be without Avonte Maddox for the rest of the 2026 season after the veteran defensive back suffered a foot injury that requires surgery.

Maddox was hurt in the second quarter of Thursday night’s 41-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills after colliding with teammate Chuck Clark in the end zone. He was carted to the locker room, later ruled out, and was seen leaving the stadium in a walking boot and on crutches.

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Dan Campbell confirmed Monday that Maddox’s season is over.

“You know, that hurts a little bit,” Campbell said. “Maddox is a good player for us. Good, solid football player. I hate that for him.

“That’s the hand we’re dealt, and we move forward.”

Maddox’s injury hits an already thin safety room, with Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph still unavailable. Reuters also confirmed that Maddox will miss the remainder of the year following the surgery.

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Lions Must Rebuild Their Safety Depth

Detroit now needs answers quickly. Chuck Clark, Christian Izien, and Thomas Harper are the team’s principal internal options at safety, though Izien’s ability to play nickel corner makes his deployment more complicated.

Maddox was not simply an emergency body. He brought veteran experience, coverage versatility, and a voice to a secondary that has struggled with communication. His injury initially raised concern because of his toughness and the way the injury occurred. Now Detroit has a definitive answer, and it is a costly one.

The Lions already worked out veteran defensive backs Monday, including Jalen Mills, Mike Edwards, and Jordan Fuller. Campbell made clear the organization is not done looking.

“We had a workout this morning just looking for a veteran guy, and then we’re looking for some of these safeties that are on other teams right now that are promising young players that we could potentially poach and bring in and let them compete,” Campbell added. “You know, right now we got Chuck and Izzy and Harper. But we need to bring in some fresh players and get a look at it.

“We’re going to do a couple of things defensively. We’re going to move some guys around. We’re going to give some guys some more opportunities to play here and shake it up a little bit, and because they’ve earned that … The faster we get them here, the faster we get a look at them and they get acclimated with what we do, and then we’ll see.”

Detroit Cannot Wait for a Solution

The Lions do not need to replace Maddox with one player. They need to stabilize a position group that was already under strain before his injury.

A veteran signing, a practice-squad addition, and more responsibility for players already in the building are all realistic possibilities. Detroit also needs its defense to play cleaner, regardless of who starts at safety. Dan Campbell backed Kelvin Sheppard while acknowledging the staff must correct the unit’s early failures.

Maddox’s season is finished. Detroit’s search for viable safety help is just beginning.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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