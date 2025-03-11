Detroit Lions Awarded Compensatory Pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions will have an extra pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it's a good one!

Just moments ago, the NFL awarded compensatory picks for the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Detroit Lions are one of the teams who will have at least one extra pick. As you can see below, the Lions will have an additional third-round pick (No. 102 overall) in the upcoming draft.

Why An Extra Pick?

The reason for the Lions getting a third-round compensatory pick is because Aaron Glenn left Detroit to become head coach of the New York Jets. The Lions this pick as a result of the Rooney Rule. This rule stipulates that when a team loses a minority coach or front office person to a head coach or general manager position with another team, the franchise is granted third-round picks in the following two drafts.

Full List of 2025 NFL Draft Compensatory Picks

Here is a list of all of the compensatory picks that have been awarded. As you can see, the Ravens, Bills, and Cowboys each have four compensatory picks in the upcoming draft.