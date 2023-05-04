Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions awarded Patrick Murtagh via International Player Pathway program

By W.G. Brady
36
0

Inside the Article:

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Lions have been awarded an Australian player via the NFL's International Player Pathway program. Birkett tweeted on Thursday morning that the Lions have added tight end Patrick Murtagh from Australia. Since Murtagh is part of the NFL's International Pathways Program, the Lions can get a practice squad exemption to carry him as an extra practice squad player if they choose to do so. In all, eight international players were added to NFL rosters.

2023 Detroit Lions off-season calendar Todd Wash John Scott Jr. Penn State Todd McShay 2023 NFL Mock Draft Matt Nelson Chandler Zavala Chauncey Gardner-Johnson 2023 NFL Draft Calais Campbell Jarryd Hayne Alex Brown Jahmyr Gibbs Sam LaPorta Zach Morton Patrick Murtagh

Key Points

  • The Lions have added Murtagh to their roster through the NFL's International Player Pathway program.
  • Murtagh is a 6'5″, 220-pound former Australian Rules football player who has a strong track background and won the state decathlon championship.
  • Despite being a late addition to the NFL International Combine in London, Murtagh impressed scouts with his athletic abilities, including his length, build, jumping ability, and punting skills.

Who is Detroit Lions TE Patrick Murtagh?

Via American Football International:

- Advertisement -

The 6 ‘5″, 220 pound Murtagh has been an Aussie Rules player last three years playing for the Gold Coast Suns developmental team. The 22-year-old slender athlete is a Gold Coast Suns Academy graduate who first impressed the AFL coaches by being one of the team’s best athletes at the 2019 State combine. There, Murtaugh jumped one of the best vertical leaps.

Murtagh is a raw athlete with a strong track background competing in the triple jump, high jump, and several other events. He also won the state decathlon championship.

The former track star was a late addition to the NFL International Combine in LondonEngland in October, but managed to impress scouts with his length, build, and explosive jumping ability. He also punted the ball extremely well for scouts following the position drills.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Javier Baez and Eric Haase finally hit home runs as Tigers beat Mets
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tigers News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Javier Baez and Eric Haase finally hit home runs as Tigers beat Mets

Eric Haase and Javier Baez had gone the entire season without hitting a home run for the Detroit Tigers. That all changed on Wednesday.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.