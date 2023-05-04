Detroit Lions awarded Patrick Murtagh via International Player Pathway program

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Lions have been awarded an Australian player via the NFL's International Player Pathway program. Birkett tweeted on Thursday morning that the Lions have added tight end Patrick Murtagh from Australia. Since Murtagh is part of the NFL's International Pathways Program, the Lions can get a practice squad exemption to carry him as an extra practice squad player if they choose to do so. In all, eight international players were added to NFL rosters.

Key Points

The Lions have added Murtagh to their roster through the NFL's International Player Pathway program.

Murtagh is a 6'5″, 220-pound former Australian Rules football player who has a strong track background and won the state decathlon championship.

Despite being a late addition to the NFL International Combine in London, Murtagh impressed scouts with his athletic abilities, including his length, build, jumping ability, and punting skills.

Who is Detroit Lions TE Patrick Murtagh?

Via American Football International:

- Advertisement -

The 6 ‘5″, 220 pound Murtagh has been an Aussie Rules player last three years playing for the Gold Coast Suns developmental team. The 22-year-old slender athlete is a Gold Coast Suns Academy graduate who first impressed the AFL coaches by being one of the team’s best athletes at the 2019 State combine. There, Murtaugh jumped one of the best vertical leaps.

Murtagh is a raw athlete with a strong track background competing in the triple jump, high jump, and several other events. He also won the state decathlon championship.

The former track star was a late addition to the NFL International Combine in London, England in October, but managed to impress scouts with his length, build, and explosive jumping ability. He also punted the ball extremely well for scouts following the position drills.