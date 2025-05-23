WATCH: 2 Detroit Lions’ Players Crash ‘Bar Rescue’ in Michigan—And It Got Greasy Fast

A pair of Detroit Lions went undercover on Bar Rescue in Inkster, Michigan—discovering bad drinks, greasy food, and helping spark a rebrand.

Opening round

When you think of Bar Rescue, you probably imagine overcooked wings, overwhelmed owners, and Jon Taffer yelling at someone about expired mayonnaise. What you probably didn’t expect? Detroit Lions players Craig Reynolds and Brock Wright undercover at a Michigan dive bar getting served a side of black grease and bad cocktails.

But, as noted by Lions OnSI, that’s exactly what happened in the latest episode of Bar Rescue, where the running back-tight end duo popped into Jon’s Goodtime Bar and Grill in Inkster—and helped spark a total transformation.

How did the Lions end up in a dive bar on TV?

In classic Bar Rescue fashion, the show sent in undercover guests to test the service and food. In this case, the undercover guests just happened to be two NFL players. Reynolds and Wright came in low-key, ordered drinks and food, and waited for the experience to unfold.

Spoiler alert: it didn’t go great.

Craig Reynolds’ Moscow Mule turned Margarita

Because they were out of ginger beer.

Yup, the bar couldn’t make a Moscow Mule, so they just swapped it for a margarita. Reynolds, to his credit, took it like a champ. Brock Wright ordered a Whiskey Sour that “tasted like whiskey and water.” No sour, just sad.

“Not the best meal I’ve ever had” – Brock Wright

When the show’s host Phil Wills—filling in for Jon Taffer—checked in with the players, Wright offered that the food wasn’t exactly Michelin-starred. Wills didn’t hold back, explaining the kitchen was using “black grease that hadn’t been cleaned.” Yeah, that’ll do it.

When the bar staff found out who the “guests” were, they were stunned. You could see the realization: we just served Lions players half-washed food in dirty fryers.

From Jon’s Goodtime to Brothers Smokehouse

After a kitchen inspection that revealed everything from a dirty fridge to grimy cooking tools, Wills got to work. Fast-forward through the renovations, and the bar reopened with a new name: Brothers Smokehouse Bar and BBQ.

Co-owner Derrick Griffin summed it up best:

“I love the name, Brothers. It represents who we are… and this just signifies it to the world.”

The Lions got better food. The bar got a full makeover. And Inkster got a new BBQ joint.

This bar fumbled big time 🤦‍♂️ Catch an all-new episode of #BarRescue this Sunday at 10/9c on @paramountnet! pic.twitter.com/uhFTjyk7hH — Bar Rescue (@BarRescue) May 16, 2025

The Bottom Line

Bar Rescue usually brings the drama, but this time, the Detroit Lions helped deliver it. Craig Reynolds and Brock Wright didn’t just eat greasy food—they helped spark a fresh start for a struggling Michigan bar. The new name? Brothers Smokehouse Bar and BBQ. The old problems? Hopefully gone for good.

If you’re in Inkster, maybe stop by—and make sure they have ginger beer this time.