The Detroit Lions will welcome the Chicago Bears to Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day, and the early betting odds may not sit particularly well with Detroit fans. Despite playing at home, the Lions are entering their holiday showdown as underdogs against their NFC North rivals.

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According to the latest betting line provided by FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chicago Bears are favored by 2.5 points over Detroit for Thursday’s matchup. The over/under is set at a whopping 55.5 points, suggesting oddsmakers expect plenty of offense when these two division rivals meet.

And considering what’s at stake in the NFC North, this could be one of the most anticipated Thanksgiving games in recent Lions history.

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Thanksgiving Betting Odds

Here is a complete look at the FanDuel betting odds for Thursday’s game:

Point spread: Chicago Bears -2.5 (-120)

Chicago Bears -2.5 (-120) Detroit Lions: +2.5 (+100)

+2.5 (+100) Bears moneyline: -148

-148 Lions moneyline: +126

+126 Over/under: 55.5 points

55.5 points Over: -105

-105 Under: -115

-115 Date: Thursday, November 26, 2026

Thursday, November 26, 2026 Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan TV: CBS

The numbers are particularly interesting because the Lions will have the home-field advantage in a game that could significantly impact the NFC North standings. Detroit and Chicago both entered Week 11 with 7-2 records, making their Thanksgiving showdown a potentially pivotal divisional battle.

According to NFL.com’s official schedule announcement, this will mark another chapter in one of the league’s longest-running rivalries. The Bears and Lions will meet on Thanksgiving for the 21st time, with plenty more than holiday bragging rights potentially on the line.

Why Are the Bears Favored Over the Lions?

The betting line reflects a combination of Chicago’s strong start, Detroit’s injury concerns, and the challenge of playing two games in five days. Although a 2.5-point spread suggests oddsmakers expect a close contest, making the Bears favorites at Ford Field is certainly noteworthy.

Detroit has been dealing with significant injuries, including the loss of star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who was placed on injured reserve following a serious knee injury. The Lions also announced Saturday that starting center Cade Mays was placed on injured reserve, creating another challenge for an offensive line that has already dealt with multiple setbacks.

Meanwhile, Chicago has emerged as a legitimate contender under former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The Bears have made significant strides offensively, setting up a fascinating matchup against Johnson’s former team.

Detroit is also facing a difficult stretch of its schedule, with Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming just four days before Thanksgiving. The Lions have been preparing for a challenging stretch of NFC games, and the short turnaround could make Thursday’s divisional battle even more demanding.

Oddsmakers Expect an Offensive Shootout

Perhaps the most eye-catching number is the 55.5-point over/under, which is a substantial total for an NFL game. That suggests bettors should anticipate both offenses having opportunities to put points on the scoreboard.

With Jared Goff leading Detroit’s offense and Caleb Williams directing Chicago’s attack, there is certainly the potential for a high-scoring affair. Both teams possess explosive offensive weapons, and the quarterback matchup could ultimately determine which team takes control of the NFC North race.

The latest Bears-Lions betting market also reflects Chicago’s status as the favorite, although individual sportsbooks may offer different prices. As always, those numbers remain subject to change leading up to kickoff.

For the Lions, the mission will be simple: protect Ford Field, overcome their injury issues, and prove the oddsmakers wrong.

Can the Lions Make the Oddsmakers Look Foolish?

Detroit has enjoyed considerable success against Chicago in recent seasons, but this version of the Bears presents a different challenge. Johnson knows the Lions’ personnel extremely well, and his return to Ford Field on Thanksgiving adds another intriguing storyline to an already important game.

The Lions, however, have plenty of reasons to embrace the underdog role. Dan Campbell’s team has built its identity around physical football, and few things would be sweeter than knocking off a division rival on national television.

One important detail is that both teams still have games to play Sunday before their Thanksgiving meeting, meaning the spread could move significantly based on the results and any additional injuries. Detroit hosts Tampa Bay, while Chicago welcomes the New Orleans Saints.

For now, the early message from the betting market is clear: Chicago is favored to beat Detroit on Thanksgiving Day. Whether the Bears can actually deliver that result inside a packed Ford Field is another question entirely.