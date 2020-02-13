Detroit Lions beat writer Dave Birkett joins the “Jamie and Stoney Show”, talks Stafford rumor

In case you missed it, the Motor City sports world was set ablaze earlier today with a report from Local 4 WDIV that the Detroit Lions have been fielding offers for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Detroit Lions beat writer Dave Birkett joined the “Jamie and Stoney Show” on 97.1 The Ticket this morning to discuss the rumor, and how he personally feels about it.

“I woke up and I had a text message about it….I usually get up and make the kids lunch, but today it was ‘let me go and see if Matthew Stafford has been traded'”, he said with a laugh.

- Advertisement -

“Look, it’s mid-February and I don’t think things would change with this…and we still have a few months from the draft. It doesn’t make any sense for me from a football or financial stance of why the Lions would do this, let’s just take Bob Quinn at his word right now and say that Matthew Stafford will be a Detroit Lion in 2020.”

You can listen to the rest of the interview here.