Detroit Lions Beat Writer Justin Rogers Makes Major Announcement





Justin Rogers took to X on Monday afternoon to confirm the news

For those of you who follow the Detroit Lions, you have almost certainly heard of Justin Rogers of The Detroit News. On Monday afternoon, Rogers, a seasoned Lions beat writer for The Detroit News, took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that he is leaving the publication to “pursue a new challenge.”

Justin Rogers’ Announcement

The news came to light when Rod Beard tweeted that The Detroit News is seeking a new beat writer to cover the Lions. In response, Rogers tweeted, “Well, cat is out of the bag. I resigned my post a couple of weeks back to pursue a new challenge. I remain with the News through the middle of next month and I will share what’s next for me at that time. Appreciate y’all.”

Rogers has been a staple in the Lions’ reporting scene since 2016, providing in-depth coverage and insightful analysis that has garnered him a loyal following. His departure marks the end of an era for many fans who have relied on his expertise and engaging writing to stay updated on their favorite team. Before joining The Detroit News, Rogers also contributed to MLive, further solidifying his reputation as a trusted voice in sports journalism.

What’s Next for Justin Rogers?

While Justin Rogers has yet to reveal his next move, his announcement hints at exciting opportunities on the horizon. Fans and colleagues alike are eager to see where his career will take him next. Rogers’ departure from The Detroit News is a significant change, but his impact on Lions coverage will undoubtedly be remembered.

Best Wishes for Future Endeavors

As Justin Rogers prepares to transition to his next venture, we extend our best wishes and gratitude for his years of dedicated reporting. His contributions have not only enriched the sports journalism community but also provided invaluable insights to Detroit Lions fans. Stay tuned for more updates as Rogers reveals his future plans next month.