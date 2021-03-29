Detroit Lions beat writer Michael Rothstein makes big announcement on Twitter

Sharing is caring!

For the past eight seasons, those of us who follow the Detroit Lions have grown to know the writing of Michael Rothstein as he did an outstanding job covering the team for ESPN.

On Monday, Rothstein took to Twitter to announce that he is no longer covering the Lions for ESPN. Instead, he will be moving to Atlanta and covering the Falcons.

Best of luck, Michael!

Some personal news: After eight seasons, yesterday was my last day on the Detroit Lions full-time for ESPN. It’s been a blast. Starting today, I will be covering the Atlanta Falcons full-time for ESPN and eventually moving to Atlanta. I’m excited about this new opportunity. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 29, 2021

Before anything, I want to say something about Vaughn McClure. Vaughn was an incredible reporter and person who I am honored to have known. Over a decade ago, Vaughn was one of the people who kept me going in this business. My goal daily will be to strive for the standard he set. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 29, 2021

If you’re not already familiar, the Vaughn McClure Foundation is set up in his memory. If you haven’t donated in the past or want to again, please consider doing so in honor of one of the most talented reporters I’ve ever known. https://t.co/mz0ql9L0DM Miss you Vaughn. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 29, 2021

As for my time in Detroit, grateful for all of you who have followed over the years and engaged with me on this platform. So appreciated your passion. Stick around. Covering the Lions has been fascinating and I’ve learned a ton in my time here along with meeting some great people — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 29, 2021

I’d be remiss not to thank @Eamonn_Reynolds @kingSol620 @Gom1094 & @meganboyle18 for their kindness, patience & willingness to work with me over last few years to bring some of the stories I’ve told to life as well as so many other Lions staffers. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 29, 2021

So appreciative to players like @calvinjohnsonjr @bcope51 @tswan64 @KrisDurham16 @RyanBroyles @iii_flowers @Tyrellcrosby DeAndre Levy, Glover Quin & so many more for trusting me with the stories of their lives & giving me the time to learn about them. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 29, 2021

The press corps that covers the Lions are some of the most passionate and dedicated people I’ve seen, worked alongside and competed against in this industry. The team’s fanbase is fortunate to have this group of people chronicling their team. It’s been an honor. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 29, 2021

And with that, still happy to engage with people and ready for this next journey covering the Falcons and finding a new bunch of stories to tell. So let’s get started. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 29, 2021