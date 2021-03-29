Detroit Lions beat writer Michael Rothstein makes big announcement on Twitter

by

Sharing is caring!

For the past eight seasons, those of us who follow the Detroit Lions have grown to know the writing of Michael Rothstein as he did an outstanding job covering the team for ESPN.

On Monday, Rothstein took to Twitter to announce that he is no longer covering the Lions for ESPN. Instead, he will be moving to Atlanta and covering the Falcons.

Best of luck, Michael!

Trending around the Web

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.