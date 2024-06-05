Detroit Lions Beat Writer Set To Retire On Monday





Detroit Lions Beat Writer Mike O’Hara Is Retiring

According to a report from Larry Lage, Detroit Lions beat writer Mike O’Hara is set to retire on Monday. Lage tweeted this morning:

“The great Mike O’Hara is retiring on Monday, ending an awesome run that started in 1966 at the Detroit News, where he became a sports writer in 1967. The man known as Moose also served for 2 years in the Army, including 1 year in Vietnam.”

A Storied Career

O’Hara’s career with The Detroit News spanned over four decades, starting in 1966. He became the primary beat writer for the Detroit Lions in 1977, covering the team’s highs and lows until 2008. His tenure included reporting on 10 different head coaches, numerous quarterbacks, Hall of Fame players, and even an 0-16 season. Throughout his career, O’Hara attended approximately 500 Lions’ games, providing detailed coverage and insights.

Continued Passion for Sports Writing

After retiring from The Detroit News, O’Hara continued his passion for sports writing through DetroitLions.com. In this role, he contributed scouting reports, team and player insights, and much more, maintaining his connection to the NFL franchise and its fans.

The Legacy of “Moose”

Mike O’Hara, affectionately known as “Moose,” leaves behind a legacy of dedication, resilience, and exceptional sports journalism. His unique perspective and in-depth knowledge of the Detroit Lions have made him a respected figure in the sports writing community.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Mike O’Hara’s career started at The Detroit News in 1966, becoming a sports writer in 1967. He served as the primary beat writer for the Detroit Lions from 1977 to 2008, covering significant events and figures in the team’s history. After retiring from The Detroit News, he continued writing for DetroitLions.com, providing valuable insights and reports on the team.

The Bottom Line

Mike O’Hara’s retirement marks the end of an era for Detroit Lions sports journalism. His dedication and passion for covering the Lions have left an indelible mark on the field. As he steps back, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of sports writers.