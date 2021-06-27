How the Detroit Lions became cursed for 50 years…and counting

Sharing is caring!

Let’s face it, the Detroit Lions have not exactly brought us very much joy during the Super Bowl era. In fact, the Lions have never even played in a single Super Bowl and they have only come close to doing that on one occasion.

Why is it that most NFL franchises have had their moment of glory, yet out beloved Lions cannot seem to get over the hump?

Well, some say the reason why is what has been called the “Curse of Bobby Layne.”

In case you are not familiar with the curse, here is a video that explains it all.

Nation, are you buying this? Are the Lions cursed?

Note: You will have to click on the link below to watch the video since the NFL is dumb and does not allow their footage to be used.

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HlhKEHMYSGM" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>