Could the Detroit Lions begin their 2020 season on Thanksgiving Day?

Everybody and their brother (or sister) wants to make a prediction as to when professional sports in America will start up again and that is certainly the case when it comes to the NFL.

Some have said the 2020 NFL regular season will kick off as planned in September while others have laughed at that idea saying there is little chance of that happening. Personally, I am of the opinion that it is way too early to make any type of accurate prediction as to when the season will begin.

According to Santa Clara County (California) executive officer Dr. Jeffrey Smith, he does not expect there will be “any sports games until at least Thanksgiving, and we’d be lucky to have them by Thanksgiving.”

Santa Clara County executive officer Dr. Jeffrey Smith told that county’s Board of Supervisors this week that he did not expect there would be “any sports games until at least Thanksgiving, and we’d be lucky to have them by Thanksgiving”, via the @latimeshttps://t.co/egAxvXN4Iw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2020

If Dr. Smith is correct with his prediction, we could see an NFL season that kicks off on Thanksgiving weekend.

Who knows, maybe the 2020 NFL season will begin with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys leading the way with their annual Thanksgiving Day games. That would certainly be pretty cool but waiting until late November to see football sure would be tough!