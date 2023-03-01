Detroit Lions begin contract talks with Jamaal Williams

According to GM Brad Holmes, the Detroit Lions have begun contract negotiations with Jamaal Williams, expressing “mutual interest” in bringing back the talented running back for another season. Williams has stated his desire to stay with Detroit, where he recorded a career-high 17 touchdowns and became the record-holder for most rushing touchdowns in a single season. The 27-year-old running back also secured his first career 1,000-yard season, ranking 10th overall among all NFL running backs.

The Big Picture: Lions aim to build a winning team

The Lions have undergone significant changes over the last couple of years, with general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell taking over. With the NFL draft coming up and free agency underway, the Lions are working to build a winning team, and retaining key players like Jamaal Williams is crucial.

Jamaal Williams' impressive statistics demonstrate his value as a player and highlight the impact he has on the Lions' offense. His record-breaking season and career-high in touchdowns show his ability to find the end zone and make crucial plays. Additionally, his first career 1,000-yard season shows his consistency and durability on the field.

What they are saying

“I really just want to stay with Detroit, if I can,” Williams recently told reporters. “I understand it's a business and the team has to do what's best for them and I have to do what's best for me too. But I really want us to come to a mutual agreement and get it done and just get back to playing football.”

The Bottom Line – Lions aim to keep Jamaal Williams

The Detroit Lions' negotiations with Jamaal Williams demonstrate their commitment to building a strong team and retaining key players. Williams' record-breaking season and career-high in touchdowns make him a valuable asset on the field, and his expressed desire to stay with the Lions shows his dedication to the team. As the Lions work to build a winning team under new leadership, retaining players like Williams is crucial for their success.