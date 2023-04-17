Detroit Lions begin offseason workouts

Here we go! On Monday, the Detroit Lions officially began their offseason work as they are currently holding voluntary workouts in Allen Park. In fact, a total of 26 NFL teams are beginning their offseason program today, including the following: Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders. In addition, the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts began their workouts last week because they have new head coaches.

Key Points

The Lions began their offseason workouts on Monday

26 total teams began workouts on Monday

5 teams began their workouts last week since they have new head coaches

The only team that has not started workouts is the Philadelphia Eagles

Reminder: These workouts are voluntary

It's important to note that this part of the offseason is considered voluntary, meaning that veteran Lions players are not obligated to attend. The mandatory minicamps, which will take place in June, are the only events that veteran players must attend. During Phase One of the nine-week voluntary offseason program, which spans the first two weeks, activities are restricted to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation. Although there will be no actual football, the Lions will use this time to install their playbooks.

Detroit Lions have high expectations in 2023

After a 1-6 start to the 2022 season, some people were actually calling for Dan Campbell's head, which was absurd. But after that rough start, the Lions went on to win eight of their final 10 games to finish with a 9-8 record. As it stands, the Lions are the odds-on favorites to win the NFC North in 2023, and it all begins today with voluntary workouts. In less than two weeks, the 2023 NFL Draft will take place, and we will have a very good idea of what the Lions' roster will look like heading into the upcoming season.