Detroit Lions Sign Free Agent Ben Bartch

The Detroit Lions continue to add depth to their offensive line.

On Wednesday, the team announced it has signed unrestricted free agent Ben Bartch. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Bartch enters his seventh NFL season, bringing experience and versatility to Detroit’s front. He has spent time with both the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars since entering the league in 2020.

Originally selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of St. John’s (Minn.), Bartch has appeared in 55 career games, making 24 starts.

A Depth Move With Experience

This signing fits a familiar pattern for general manager Brad Holmes.

Detroit continues to prioritize depth along the offensive line, especially after recent changes to the unit this offseason. Bartch’s ability to provide interior line help and spot-start when needed gives the Lions added flexibility heading into training camp.

With experience in multiple systems and a track record of starting games, Bartch gives Detroit a reliable option behind its projected starters.

What It Means for the Lions

The Lions have built one of the NFL’s most physical and consistent offensive lines in recent years. Moves like this ensure that identity remains intact, even as the roster evolves.

Bartch may not step in as an immediate starter, but he provides valuable insurance and competition at multiple interior spots.

As the offseason continues, expect Detroit to keep reinforcing the trenches as they prepare for another run in 2026.