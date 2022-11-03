Detroit Lions: Ben Johnson ‘hurt’ by T.J. Hockenson trade

When it comes to the National Football League, there is a ton of roster turnover from year to year, and that can often become hard on players and coaches who have formed relationships during their time together. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been with the Detroit Lions for roughly three and a half years, and he had become close with tight end T.J. Hockenson. On Wednesday, the Lions made the decision to trade Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings, and a day later, Johnson admitted he is hurt that Hockenson is no longer on the team.

On Thursday, Ben Johnson spoke to the media and he admitted that even though the NFL is a business, hearing that Hockenson had been traded “hurts a little bit more” than most.

"Every year you end up moving away from some guys that you've developed strong relationships with," Johnson said. "That's the nature of the business, whether they retire or sign with another team. This one hurts a little bit more than most just because it's so sudden. It's like ripping off that band-aid so the initial shock factor is part of it. But yeah, the good news is T.J. and I will always be friends, I'll still watch his tape and love to watch him and see what he does as a player, except for one more game this year, obviously."

Johnson added that Hockenson was the player he had become closest with over the last few years, and though he will miss him, he wishes him the best.

“I’ve been here 3 ½ years now and he’s probably the one guy, the one player I’ve gotten closest with, just being able to coach him, hands on with him, spend the most time with him over the course of the last few years,” Johnson said. “So yeah, it hits home a little bit because you get close with these guys. But I do wish him the best, he’s going to a great situation. We’ll miss him, there’s no question.” Via Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

