Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson lists lofty goal for QB Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was acquired nearly one year ago by the team in exchange for quarterback Matthew Stafford. And while there were certainly growing pains in the first half of the season, Goff and the Lions were able to show promise and growth under 1st year head coach Dan Campbell. And with new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson now running things on the offensive side of the ball, he’s listed a rather lofty goal for Goff in his second year with Detroit.

“I’ve got a really strong relationship with Jared right now, and one of my top priorities personally is to help him have the best season of his career,” Johnson said. “One thing that we’ve done is included him a lot and what we’re trying to do schematically, and so we spent some time this offseason watching more of the stuff of what he did a few years ago in LA, and how can we incorporate some of that while also challenging him to take the next step in some some areas of improvement for him as a player as well.”

Embed from Getty Images

Lions OC Ben Johnson aims to help Jared Goff achieve big things

“At the end of the day, we want to do what our quarterback does well,” Johnson continued. “And so I think we look back at his time in LA. He was really successful with certain schemes and certain concepts. And we’re just going to look to incorporate some of those a little bit more I know, play-action is something he’s really good at.”

Goff finished his first year in the Motor City with 3,245 yards along with 19 touchdowns and eight picks.

