Detroit Lions Could be in Big Trouble on Thursday vs. Bengals

The Detroit Lions may have a long night ahead of them Thursday in Cincinnati.

According to ESPN’s Ben Baby, the Bengals plan to play several of their biggest stars against Detroit, including Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Dexter Lawrence.

That would be notable under any circumstances.

It becomes even more interesting because Dan Campbell has already indicated that most of Detroit’s starters will not play in the preseason opener.

Bengals Bringing Serious Firepower

Cincinnati is not treating Thursday night like a glorified walkthrough.

Burrow will be out there.

So will Chase and Higgins, giving the Bengals one of the most dangerous quarterback-receiver combinations in football against a Detroit defense that is expected to lean heavily on backups, young players and roster hopefuls.

That is a pretty significant mismatch on paper.

And it will not only be Detroit’s defense getting tested.

With Dexter Lawrence expected to play, the Lions’ second-team and developmental offensive linemen could see exactly how unforgiving NFL preseason football can become when established starters are still on the other side.

Luke Altmyer Could Get Thrown Into the Fire

Detroit’s quarterback situation makes the matchup even more fascinating.

Rookie Luke Altmyer is expected to handle the majority of the snaps. Josh Dobbs was only recently added and is still learning Detroit’s terminology, which limits how much the Lions can reasonably ask him to do right away.

That puts a lot on Altmyer.

He has talked all camp about wanting reps, learning through mistakes and taking full advantage of his opportunity.

Well, here comes one.

If Cincinnati leaves its starters on the field for any meaningful stretch, Altmyer could be facing a much more difficult test than the typical preseason opener provides.

That is not necessarily a bad thing.

Detroit wants to find out how its young quarterback responds when the game speeds up.

Thursday might give the Lions that answer quickly.

Campbell Is Playing the Long Game

There is also an important distinction here.

The Lions are not trying to win the preseason.

Campbell is trying to evaluate players, protect key starters and get his roster ready for September.

If Detroit’s backups struggle against Cincinnati’s stars, nobody inside Allen Park is going to panic over the scoreboard.

The real evaluation will come from how those players respond.

Do they communicate?

Do they compete?

Do they settle down after taking a punch?

Those are the things Campbell will care about.

Bottom Line

If Cincinnati keeps Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and other starters on the field while Detroit rests most of its first unit, the Lions could find themselves in trouble pretty quickly Thursday night.

But preseason football is not about winning the matchup on paper.

It is about learning.

For Luke Altmyer and Detroit’s young players, this could become one heck of an early test.

And if they hold their own against Cincinnati’s best?

That might tell Dan Campbell a whole lot more than an easy night ever could.