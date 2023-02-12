Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
spot_img
Detroit Lions Mic'd Up

Detroit Lions Best Mic’d Up Moments from the 2022 Season [Video]

By W.G. Brady

Inside the Article:

The Detroit Lions had an exciting season in 2022, filled with standout performances and memorable moments. With the Lions' “Mic'd Up” series, fans were given an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the action on the field and the colorful personalities of the players. In this article, we'll take a look at some of the best Detroit Lions Mic'd Up moments from the 2022 season. From the pre-game speeches, to the in-game moments, to the locker room celebrations, this video posted by the Lions has it all!

Detroit Lions Mic'd Up

Detroit Lions Best Mic'd Up Moments of 2022

One of the most entertaining aspects of the Lions' “Mic'd Up” series is getting to hear the players' interactions with each other on the field. The Lions did not disappoint, providing several memorable moments throughout the season. From pre-game speeches to on-field trash talk, the “Mic'd Up” series gave fans a unique glimpse into the minds and personalities of their favorite Lions players. Check out the video that was released on Saturday night.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions provided several unforgettable moments during the 2022 season, and the “Mic'd Up” series only added to the excitement. Whether it was a key fourth-down conversion or a heated exchange between players, the Lions kept fans on the edge of their seats all season long. The “Mic'd Up” series gave fans a rare and intimate look into the inner workings of the team, and it's clear that the Lions are not just talented football players, but a close-knit group of friends who love to compete and have fun.

- Advertisement -
spot_img

Related Articles

Video emerges of Jamaal Williams dancing with 97.1 The Ticket host’s grandmother

Jamaal Williams is a NATIONAL FREAKING TREASURE!!!
Read more

Hilarious video emerges of Jamaal Williams breaking down his 2022 highlights

Watching Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams break down his 2022 highlights is sure to make you smile!
Read more

Top 10 Detroit Lions-themed Super Bowl Foods

The Detroit Lions are not playing in the Big Game but that does not mean they will not be enjoying the best Super Bowl Foods.
Read more
Lions Notes

- A word from our sponsor -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous article
Video emerges of Jamaal Williams dancing with 97.1 The Ticket host’s grandmother

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.