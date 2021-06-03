Detroit Lions best offseason move is a no-brainer

Sharing is caring!

It has been quite the offseason so far for the Detroit Lions.

Not only did the Lions hire a new GM, head coach, and coaching staff, but they also traded away their long-time starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks.

But none of those moves, according to Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report, was the Lions “best” offseason move.

According to Moton, the Lions best offseason move was selecting OT Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here is what Moton has to say about the move.

While the Detroit Lions’ first-round pick looks like a no-brainer in hindsight, the club’s new regime could’ve traded out of the seventh spot to acquire more draft capital in a rebuild.

Pro Football Focus’ Michael Renner and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. predicted Detroit would move back. In a look inside the Atlanta Falcons’ draft room, general manager Terry Fontenot answered a call from the Lions, who tried to move up.

Perhaps the Lions wanted to ensure they landed Penei Sewell with a leap over the Cincinnati Bengals, who may have considered a tackle to protect quarterback Joe Burrow. Nevertheless, Detroit selected him with the seventh overall pick.

The Lions will likely open the season with a front line that features three players they selected in the first round: Sewell, center Frank Ragnow and left tackle Taylor Decker.

Sewell isn’t a seamless fit on the right side because he played left tackle at Oregon, though no one can blame the Lions for taking the 2019 Outland Trophy winner. Detroit may have its bookend tackles set for the foreseeable future, which bodes well for quarterback Jared Goff, who seldom makes plays on the run.