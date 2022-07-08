Heading into the offseason, many thought (and hoped) the Detroit Lions would make a big splash in free agency but thankfully, general manager Brad Holmes stuck with his plan and resisted any temptation he may (or may not) have had.

Instead, Holmes decided to make some moves in free agency to add depth to the Lions’ roster and to continue to build through the NFL Draft.

Detroit Lions’ best offseason move may surprise you

So, what has been the best offseason move for the Detroit Lions?

Well, according to Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, signing CB Mike Hughes was the best offseason move for the Lions.

Here is what Spielberger had to say about signing Mike Hughes being the best offseason move for the Lions:

From Pro Football Focus:

Hughes shined in Kansas City after he was traded along with a 2022 seventh-round pick before the season by the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick. The former first-round pick set career-highs across the board, with a 78.8 coverage grade and six pass breakups playing almost exclusively on the outside.

With 2020 No. 3 overall pick cornerback Jeff Okudah recovering from a torn achilles and 2021 undrafted free agent cornerback Jerry Jacobs — PFF’s highest-graded undrafted rookie last season — recovering from a torn ACL, the addition of Hughes will go a long way early in the season opposite Amani Oruwariye. When Okudah and Jacobs return, Hughes has experience playing in the slot and on the outside, as well as playing a lot of zone concepts and heavy press-man. So he can potentially be deployed wherever needed in a secondary that needs to improve in 2022.

Nation, what do you think has been the best offseason move for the Detroit Lions?

