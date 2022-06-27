Heading into the offseason, it was very clear that Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes had a lot of work to do if he wanted to build a roster that will have a chance of contending in 2022.

When the free agency period began, many believed (and hoped) the Lions would make a big splash (I did not) but Holmes stayed true to himself and stayed away from the shiny objects.

But when it came to the 2022 NFL Draft, Holmes’ strategy was to go big or go home.

Detroit Lions’ best offseason move MUST pay off

When you look at the best moves the Detroit Lions made during the offseason, the two that stand out immediately are the two players that were selected in the top 10 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Those players, of course, are Aidan Hutchinson (No. 2 overall) and Jameson Williams (No. 12)

On Monday The Athletic published an article in which they look at the best offseason move for each team in the NFL and Chris Burke believes trading up for Jameson Williams is the best move the Lions made.

Here is what Burke has to say about that move.

Let’s put it this way: If it turns out not to be trading up for Jameson Williams, that will be a massive disappointment for the organization and a setback for GM Brad Holmes. Taking Aidan Hutchinson also needs to pay off, of course, but the move for Williams was an aggressive shot with an eye on the long-term benefits. Detroit has every expectation that Williams will come back healthy and be a legitimate No. 1 option, at least in terms of how he dictates coverage. It’s a potential game-changer for an offense that has lacked explosiveness. — Chris Burke

Burke, in my opinion, is 100% correct about the Lions trading up for Jameson Williams. If he pans out and becomes a star, Holmes will look pretty smart. But if Williams is unable to come back from his ACL injury and be the same player he was in college (and better), then it would be a big-time setback for the Lions.

Nation, what do you think is the best move the Lions made in the offseason?

