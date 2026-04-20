Predicting Who Will Be The “Best Player Available” When Detroit Lions Are On The Clock

When the Detroit Lions go on the clock at No. 17 in the 2026 NFL Draft, most projections are pointing in the same direction.

Offensive tackle.

It makes sense on the surface. Detroit moved on from Taylor Decker earlier this offseason, creating what many view as a clear need on the edge of the offensive line.

But if there is one thing we have learned from general manager Brad Holmes, it is this.

He does not draft for need.

He drafts the best player available.

Detroit Lions best player available strategy could surprise again

Holmes has built a reputation for trusting his board, even when it does not align with public expectation. That approach has helped shape one of the most physical and balanced rosters in the league.

So while fans and analysts continue to connect Detroit to tackles, edge rushers, and even cornerbacks, there is a strong case that the top player on the board at No. 17 could come from a different position entirely.

That player?

Vega Ioane.

Why Vega Ioane fits the Lions’ identity

Ioane may not be the flashiest name in the draft, but his profile checks nearly every box the Lions value.

A two-and-a-half-year starter at Penn State Nittany Lions football, Ioane developed into one of the most reliable interior linemen in college football. Working in former offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s gap scheme and under respected offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, his growth was steady and noticeable.

The results speak for themselves.

Zero sacks allowed and zero holding penalties over the past two seasons.

That level of consistency is rare.

Even during a 2025 season where Penn State’s offensive line did not meet expectations, Ioane stood out as the exception. His performance earned him All-America honors and solidified his reputation as a dependable, high-level blocker.

A tone-setter in the trenches

Ioane looks and plays like a Detroit Lions lineman.

In pass protection, he is quick out of his stance with a strong base and powerful hands that allow him to anchor against interior pressure. He does not get pushed around.

In the run game, he brings a physical edge. He generates power from his core, drives defenders off the ball, and finishes plays with authority. There is a competitive toughness to his game that fits exactly what Detroit has built up front.

He may not have elite top-end speed, but his footwork is efficient, and his flexibility allows him to execute movement-based blocks without being limited by scheme.

In short, he is steady, physical, and dependable.

Would the Lions really draft a guard at No. 17?

That is the question many will ask.

On paper, guard is not viewed as a premium first-round position, especially when compared to tackle or edge rusher. But Holmes has never been one to follow positional trends if his board says otherwise.

If Ioane is truly the highest-graded player available when Detroit is on the clock, history suggests the Lions will not hesitate.

And there is logic behind it.

Building through the trenches has been a foundational principle for this regime. Adding another high-end interior lineman would only strengthen an already physical identity and help protect quarterback Jared Goff.

The bottom line

Everyone expects the Lions to address offensive tackle early.

Many believe edge rusher is the priority.

But if Brad Holmes stays true to his philosophy, the pick at No. 17 could catch people off guard.

If that happens, do not be surprised if the name called is Vega Ioane.

Because when it comes to Detroit’s draft strategy, the best player available almost always wins.