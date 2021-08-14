Detroit Lions best RB vs. Bills says he introduced himself to his teammates ‘in the huddle’

Heading into the Detroit Lions preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, not many would have guessed that Craig Reynolds would have the most productive night out of all the Lions’ RBs. But that is exactly what happened as Reynolds carried the ball six times for 49 yards, including a 24-yard TD run.

You see, Reynolds just signed with the Lions on Thursday and according to him, he did not introduce himself to his teammates until he was in the huddle on Friday.

Quotes via ESPN:

“I introduced myself in the huddle at one point. They were like, ‘Yo, what’s your name?'” Reynolds said. “A couple coaches introduced themselves to me on the sideline during the game. It’s definitely crazy, but they’ve just made it real easy. I’ve been comfortable being here.”

Reynolds explained how much scoring the Lions first TD of the preseason meant to him.

“It meant a lot, you know. First career touchdown. And I got a call from my older brother today and he just told me to let it rip,” Reynolds said. “Friday the 13th — 13 was my number in college and high school — it’s like, ‘Today’s going to be — just do something special.’ I went out there and you know, all week the coaches said let it rip. Don’t think, just play. … And I just said, ‘You know, let’s go ham.'”

D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams are clearly the No. 1 and No. 2 running backs on the Lions’ depth chart but with the RB3 slot still very much up for grabs, if Reynolds can continue on this path, he will make Dan Campbell’s decision very difficult.