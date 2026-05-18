Detroit Lions Favored In ALMOST Every Game in 2026: Betting Odds Revealed

The oddsmakers are sending a pretty loud message about the Detroit Lions heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Detroit is currently favored in 14 of its 17 scheduled games according to early betting lines released following Thursday night’s official NFL schedule reveal.

That is a massive sign of respect for Dan Campbell’s squad.

Lions only underdogs in three games

According to the early betting lines, Detroit is only listed as an underdog three times all season:

Week 2 at Buffalo Bills (+3)

Week 17 at Chicago Bears (+1.5)

Week 18 at Green Bay Packers (+2.5)

That means sportsbooks expect the Lions to be competitive nearly every single week against what most believe will be one of the easiest schedules in the NFL in 2026.

Biggest spreads favor Detroit heavily

The Lions’ largest projected spread comes in Week 3 against the New York Jets, where Detroit opened as a 9.5 point favorite at Ford Field.

Clearly, oddsmakers believe Detroit’s offense will once again rank among the NFL’s elite while expecting the roster to remain one of the NFC’s deepest teams.

NFC North expected to be a war again

Even though Detroit is favored in most games, the NFC North still looks like one of the NFL’s toughest divisions.

The Lions are slight favorites or slight underdogs in nearly every divisional matchup, which reflects how close sportsbooks believe the race could become.

Late season road games against Chicago and Green Bay especially stand out.

Both environments could be cold weather playoff atmosphere games with major postseason implications attached.

Full Detroit Lions 2026 betting lines