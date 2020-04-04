Detroit Lions betting odds for drafting offensive player released

The Detroit Lions hold the third overall draft selection in this year’s NFL Draft, and speculation continues to abound as to which direction they’ll go as they prepare to move forward in hopes of returning to the playoffs.

Among the possibilities they’ve been linked to include Chase Young and Jeff Okudah, both former Ohio State Buckeyes. However, their odds of ultimately choosing to go with an offensive player have been released.

Oddsmakers at Sports Dime Betting currently have the Lions at -186 of taking an offensive player. Their defensive odds are listed at +142.

Could they go with Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa and have him sit behind and learn from Matthew Stafford? Only time will tell.