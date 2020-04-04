58.3 F
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Detroit Lions betting odds for drafting offensive player released

By Michael Whitaker

General Topic

97.1 The Ticket forced to layoff on-air personalities

Thanks to a shortage of advertising money, radio company Entercom has been forced to proceed with layoffs, pay cuts...
Detroit Tigers News

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton take to Instagram to make big announcement [Video]

Sports may be on hold due to COVID-19 but many professional athletes are stepping up and doing everything they...
Detroit Lions News

Recent scenario involves New England Patriots trading Detroit Lions for No. 3 pick

By now, we have probably seen just about every scenario which could possibly play out with the Detroit Lions...
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Detroit Lions hold the third overall draft selection in this year’s NFL Draft, and speculation continues to abound as to which direction they’ll go as they prepare to move forward in hopes of returning to the playoffs.

Among the possibilities they’ve been linked to include Chase Young and Jeff Okudah, both former Ohio State Buckeyes. However, their odds of ultimately choosing to go with an offensive player have been released.

Oddsmakers at Sports Dime Betting currently have the Lions at -186 of taking an offensive player. Their defensive odds are listed at +142.

Could they go with Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa and have him sit behind and learn from Matthew Stafford? Only time will tell.

