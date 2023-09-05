Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Betting Odds: Lions listed as solid underdog vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Detroit Lions Betting Odds: Find out everything you need to know about betting on the Lions vs. Chiefs. Who are you taking against the spread?

Detroit Lions Betting Odds: Lions listed as solid underdog vs. Kansas City Chiefs

This coming Thursday, the Detroit Lions will kick off their 2023 season when they travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs, of course, are coming off a Super Bowl win, and they are the favorites to win it again this coming season. The Lions, on the other hand, have been one of the most talked about teams in the NFL since the conclusion of the 2022 season, as they are the betting favorite to win the NFC North. As far as the point spread goes for Thursday's game, the Chiefs are currently listed as a solid favorite over the visiting Lions.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions Betting Odds: Lions listed as solid underdog vs. Kansas City ChiefsDetroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs Betting OddsWhy it MattersTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Underdogs With Teeth
Detroit Lions Offense Kansas City Chiefs NFL Detroit Lions Betting Odds

Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds

According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Chiefs are currently listed as a 6.5-point home favorite over the Lions. The over/under is currently set at 54.5. According to the ESPN Matchup Predictor, the Chiefs have a 66.2% chance of beating the Lions (33.5% chance of winning) on Thursday Night Football.

Why it Matters

Though Thursday's matchup is far from being a make-or-break game for the Lions, it is certainly a chance for them to make a statement to the rest of the NFL. With that being said, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense is a force to be reckoned with. If the Lions' defense can slow down Mahomes, they not only have a chance to cover the 6.5-point spread, but they have a chance to win the game outright.

Read More

Dan Campbell explains decision to bench Isaiah Buggs

Detroit Lions' Offense in Spotlight as Chiefs' Spagnuolo Gets Creative Without Star Players

2023 Detroit Lions Team Captains Announced

2023 Detroit Lions Depth chart Super Bowl Jared Goff 2023 NFL Draft Peter King Perfect Season NFL MVP Detroit Lions Training Camp Roster Preview Aaron Rodgers Jared Goff Top 10 QB Trait Categories 2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions will face the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, at Arrowhead Stadium this Thursday, marking the beginning of their 2023 season.
  2. Current betting odds from Caesars Sportsbook have the Chiefs as a 6.5-point favorite with an over/under set at 54.5, and ESPN's Matchup Predictor gives the Chiefs a 66.2% winning chance against the Lions.
  3. While the Lions are viewed as underdogs, a solid performance against the Chiefs, particularly slowing down quarterback Patrick Mahomes, could not only help them cover the point spread but also position them for an outright win, sending a strong message to the NFL.

Bottom Line: Underdogs With Teeth

As the Detroit Lions gear up to face the formidable Kansas City Chiefs, the sportsbooks have made their predictions clear. However, football is as unpredictable as it is thrilling. The Lions, despite the odds, have a unique opportunity to redefine their narrative this season. If they can harness their momentum from the end of the last season and manage to stifle the Chiefs' powerhouse, Patrick Mahomes, they might just pull off one of the early surprises of the 2023 season. This Thursday night clash is about more than just a win; it's a chance for the Lions to roar their intentions to the entire NFL.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?