Detroit Lions’ biggest loss in free agency may surprise you

The Detroit Lions have been active in free agency, making additions to upgrade their team for the upcoming season. However, the loss of offensive lineman Evan Brown, according to Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, may have a bigger impact than some fans realize. Brown, who has signed with the Seattle Seahawks, provided solid interior offensive line depth with the flexibility to play at all three spots, although he was best suited at center. While the Lions have brought back Graham Glasgow as a theoretical replacement for Brown’s interior line utility, he has a good chance to beat out Halapoulivaati Vaitai for the starting job at right guard, which would then leave the Lions without the total versatile depth value Brown offered.

Key Points

The Lions have made several upgrades in free agency

Offensive lineman Evan Brown signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus named Brown as the Lions’ biggest loss in free agency.

Brown provided solid interior offensive line depth for the Lions

The Lions have brought back Graham Glasgow as a theoretical replacement for Brown’s interior line utility.

Brown's departure may impact the team's offensive line depth.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions and Evan Brown

In free agency this year, the Lions have made several upgrades to their team, but they have also lost some key players such as wide receiver DJ Chark and safety DeShon Elliott, the team signed in-house replacements or other players to fill the voids. However, one loss stands out as the biggest, even with a noteworthy addition to theoretically replace him. Offensive lineman Evan Brown, who played in place of an injured Frank Ragnow in 2021 and started 12 games again last season, signed a free agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks. Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus named Brown as the Lions’ biggest loss in free agency, and his departure may impact the team's offensive line depth.

Bottom Line: Losing Brown could impact the Detroit Lions offensive line depth

- Advertisement -

The offensive line is an essential component for the Lions as they can give Jared Goff time to throw the ball and open up holes for D'Andre Swift and David Montgomery in the running game. It is also crucial for protecting Goff from opposing defenses. Without sufficient depth, injuries to key offensive linemen can severely impact a team's ability to perform on the field. The loss of Evan Brown may leave the Detroit Lions vulnerable on the offensive line, making it an area of concern as the team prepares for the upcoming season. That being said, you can bet your bottom dollar that Lions GM Brad Holmes has a plan in place.