Detroit Lions’ biggest need is a glaring one

The Detroit Lions finished the 2022 NFL season with a 9-8 record after a dismal 1-6 start, but with the offseason now underway, the team has its sights set on the playoffs for the 2023 season. However, if the Lions are going to make a serious push for the postseason, they will need to address their glaring defensive issues. While the team boasted a top-five scoring offense in 2022, while ranking fourth in offensive yards gained, their defense was ranked 28th in points against and dead last in yardage given up. With a weak secondary, the Detroit Lions' biggest need is a No. 1, and maybe even a No. 2 cornerback.
Key points:
- The Detroit Lions finished the 2022 season with a 9-8 record after a 1-6 start
- The Lions' offense is strong, ranking fourth in offensive yards gained and boasting a top-five scoring offense
- Lions cornerbacks combined to allow a 110.4 passer rating and 9.2 yards per attempt last season.
- The team's defense struggled throughout the season, ranking 28th in points against and dead last in yardage given up
- The Lions' secondary was a particular area of weakness, ranking 30th in passing yards allowed and 23rd in passing touchdowns allowed
- The Detroit Lions' biggest need is a number-one and possibly a No. 2 cornerback
- Free agency and the 2023 NFL draft are expected to provide multiple options for the Lions to address their cornerback needs
The Big Picture: Lions Must Add Cornerbacks
The Lions have their sights set on the playoffs for the 2023 NFL season, but if they want to make a serious push for the postseason, they will need to improve on defense. While the team's offense is strong, their defense struggled throughout the 2022 season, with their cornerbacks being a particular area of weakness. Addressing that need will be crucial to the Lions' success in 2023. My bet is that they will add a cornerback in free agency, and with a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.