Detroit Lions’ biggest need is a glaring one

The Detroit Lions finished the 2022 NFL season with a 9-8 record after a dismal 1-6 start, but with the offseason now underway, the team has its sights set on the playoffs for the 2023 season. However, if the Lions are going to make a serious push for the postseason, they will need to address their glaring defensive issues. While the team boasted a top-five scoring offense in 2022, while ranking fourth in offensive yards gained, their defense was ranked 28th in points against and dead last in yardage given up. With a weak secondary, the Detroit Lions' biggest need is a No. 1, and maybe even a No. 2 cornerback.

The Big Picture: Lions Must Add Cornerbacks

The Lions have their sights set on the playoffs for the 2023 NFL season, but if they want to make a serious push for the postseason, they will need to improve on defense. While the team's offense is strong, their defense struggled throughout the 2022 season, with their cornerbacks being a particular area of weakness. Addressing that need will be crucial to the Lions' success in 2023. My bet is that they will add a cornerback in free agency, and with a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.