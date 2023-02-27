Merch
Detroit Lions’ biggest need is a glaring one

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions finished the 2022 NFL season with a 9-8 record after a dismal 1-6 start, but with the offseason now underway, the team has its sights set on the playoffs for the 2023 season. However, if the Lions are going to make a serious push for the postseason, they will need to address their glaring defensive issues. While the team boasted a top-five scoring offense in 2022, while ranking fourth in offensive yards gained, their defense was ranked 28th in points against and dead last in yardage given up. With a weak secondary, the Detroit Lions' biggest need is a No. 1, and maybe even a No. 2 cornerback.

Key points:

  • The Detroit Lions finished the 2022 season with a 9-8 record after a 1-6 start
  • The Lions' offense is strong, ranking fourth in offensive yards gained and boasting a top-five scoring offense
  • Lions cornerbacks combined to allow a 110.4 passer rating and 9.2 yards per attempt last season.
  • The team's defense struggled throughout the season, ranking 28th in points against and dead last in yardage given up
  • The Lions' secondary was a particular area of weakness, ranking 30th in passing yards allowed and 23rd in passing touchdowns allowed
  • The Detroit Lions' biggest need is a number-one and possibly a No. 2 cornerback
  • Free agency and the 2023 NFL draft are expected to provide multiple options for the Lions to address their cornerback needs

The Big Picture: Lions Must Add Cornerbacks

The Lions have their sights set on the playoffs for the 2023 NFL season, but if they want to make a serious push for the postseason, they will need to improve on defense. While the team's offense is strong, their defense struggled throughout the 2022 season, with their cornerbacks being a particular area of weakness. Addressing that need will be crucial to the Lions' success in 2023. My bet is that they will add a cornerback in free agency, and with a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

