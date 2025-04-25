Detroit Lions 3 Biggest Needs Following 1st Round of 2025 NFL Draft

After selecting a defensive tackle in Round 1, here are the three biggest needs the Lions have heading into Round 2.

The Detroit Lions got their guy on Day 1 — Tyleik Williams, a big, disruptive interior force who adds even more muscle to an already tough defensive line.

But let’s be real — one pick doesn’t finish the job.

With the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft coming up, the Lions still have holes to fill if they want to keep their Super Bowl window wide open. Let’s take a look at the three biggest needs still on the board for Brad Holmes and company.

1. EDGE Rusher

Yeah, this one’s obvious.

Everyone and their podcast expected the Lions to take an edge rusher at No. 28. Instead, Holmes zagged — and grabbed the best player on their board. Respect.

But now it’s time to find someone to help Aidan Hutchinson up front. Marcus Davenport is on a one-year deal, and relying on him to stay healthy for a full season is a gamble. Detroit needs another consistent pass rusher to rotate in, pressure the quarterback, and make this defense even scarier.

2. Interior Offensive Line

With Kevin Zeitler gone and Graham Glasgow coming off a shaky year, the guard spots are a bit… murky.

Sure, rookie Christian Mahogany is penciled in at right guard, but the Lions need depth — and maybe even a long-term upgrade. Dan Campbell loves to win in the trenches, and protecting Jared Goff starts inside.

If the Lions find a mauling interior lineman on Day 2 or 3, don’t be surprised if they pounce.

3. Wide Receiver

The Jameson Williams rumors may have been squashed by Holmes, but even so, Detroit could use more firepower at wideout.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is elite. Williams is explosive. But beyond that? The depth chart gets shaky, especially when you look beyond the 2025 season. Adding another young, dynamic pass-catcher to the room could protect against injuries — and give Goff one more weapon to keep defenses honest.

This draft is deep at WR, and Brad Holmes knows how to find value. Keep your eyes peeled on Day 2 and beyond.

The Bottom Line

The Lions are in a great spot — they’re not drafting out of desperation, they’re drafting for sustainability. That’s what smart teams do.

Brad Holmes crushed Round 1 with a calculated, forward-thinking pick. Now it’s time to keep building the machine.

